Scarlett Johansson admits she was 'tone-deaf' to 'Rub & Tug' casting controversy

Over a year after she exited crime biopic "Rub & Tug", Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has admitted she "mishandled" the casting controversy on the Rupert Sanders film. The actor's admission, that she was "tone-deaf" to the feelings of the trans community, comes ahead of the Oscars season, where she is expected to get nominated for "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit" .

after her casting -- as the crime kingpin Dante Tex Gill who lived his life as a trans man -- sparked backlash amid trans groups and activists.

Johansson admitted in a recent interview that, when it came to her casting as a trans man in the movie Rub & Tug, she didn't handle the public feedback well.

"In hindsight, I mishandled that situation. I was not sensitive, my initial reaction to it," Johansson told Vanity Fair.

"I wasn't totally aware of how the trans community felt about those three actors playing — and how they felt in general about cis actors playing — transgender people.

"I wasn't aware of that conversation — I was uneducated. So I learned a lot through that process. I misjudged that... It was a hard time. It was like a whirlwind. I felt terribly about it. To feel like you're kind of tone-deaf to something is not a good feeling," Johansson continued in her response. RDS RB

