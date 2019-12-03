Left Menu
Development News Edition

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya replaces Anu Malik on 'Indian Idol' season 11

Malik, in a statement, had denied the allegations, saying he was being "cornered" for something he did not do.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:15 IST
Music composer Himesh Reshammiya replaces Anu Malik on 'Indian Idol' season 11
Image Credit: Instagram(@realhimesh)

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya will be the new judge on the 11th season of the singing reality show "Indian Idol" after Anu Malik's exit amid #MeToo allegations. Reshammiya, who previously a mentor on Sony TV's "Superstar Singer" , will join Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani as a judge on "Indian Idol" .

"I was a part of 'Superstar Singer' and now my journey continues on 'Indian Idol 11'. 'Indian Idol' is not only one of India's longest-running singing reality shows but also one of the most iconic ones. I am extremely elated to be on the judge's panel.

From here on the responsibility only increases two-fold," the composer said in a statement. "I have been following this season and I must say that this year has seen phenomenal singers come forward, who I am sure will create ripples in the Indian music industry," he added.

Allegations against Malik first surfaced last year in October during India's #MeToo movement and he was briefly suspended as a judge but was brought back for the new season, prompting protests from singers Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit, who had accused the music director of sexual misconduct.

Malik, in a statement, had denied the allegations, saying he was being "cornered" for something he did not do. The composer also said that he may be forced to take legal action to defend himself.

He stepped down as a judge on the show last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump defends Iranians 'killed for protesting'

London, Dec 3 AFP US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced Irans crackdown on anti-government protesters, as rights groups said the death toll had soared. Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after an announcement that petrol price...

'Make in India' should not become 'Dump in India': LS members

Lok Sabha members demanded on Tuesday that the bill seeking to regulate ship-breaking in India be discussed in detail to ensure it has adequate measures to reduce the impact on the environment, saying Make in India should not become Dump in...

PSU banks disburse record Rs 4.9 lakh cr loans during Oct-Nov

Public sector banks disbursed a record Rs 4.91 lakh crore of loans during the festive month of October and November, the finance ministry said on Tuesday. In a bid to boost consumption and revive the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithar...

Shourie recovering in Pune hospital after fall

Former Union minister Arun Shourie, admitted to a hospital here after a fall, is recovering fast, a doctor attending to him said on Tuesday. The 78-year-old former BJP MP is in the intensive care unit and under observation, he said. Shouri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019