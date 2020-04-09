Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown extension in TN hinges on expert advice, chance for community spread, says CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:05 IST
Lockdown extension in TN hinges on expert advice, chance for community spread, says CM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami (File photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday asserted that a decision on extending the lockdown will be taken after getting expert advice and taking into account the increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases. Palaniswami, after a consultative meeting with a dozen government panels set up to tackle COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, cautioned that there is a chance for the infection to progress to the community transmission stage and appealed to people to cooperate for effective implementation of curbs considering the gravity of the contagion.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, he said a decision on the extension of lockdown depended on a couple of factors. "A decision will be taken considering the status of the disease...it is contagious and the number of cases is on the rise and as of now 738 people are infected and these aspects will be factored in," he said answering a question.

The Chief Minister's pointer towards the steady rise in the number of cases is seen as a hint that the government might consider prolonging lockdown. "A 19-member committee of medical experts has been set up and their advice will be solicited and also the government 12 panels on tackling COVID-19 scenario will be consulted and then a decision will be taken," he said.

To a question, he said: "We are now in stage two, there is a chance for progression into stage three and the government is taking all steps to confine the infection to stage two." On testing more people, he said: "We have bought four lakh rapid test kits for swift testing," adding in the first phase, family members of positive people will be tested and then their contacts and further it shall cover the localities of those affected. Days ago, Palaniswami had said that one lakh test kits have been ordered from China and it will arrive on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German partial unemployment 'to exceed 2009 crisis level'

Almost 650,000 businesses had applied for Germanys reduced-hours work scheme by April 6, official figures showed Thursday, with the government expecting uptake to exceed levels seen in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. The latest figures rele...

Half billion more people face poverty due to virus - report

Around half a billion people could be pushed into poverty as a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic unless richer countries take urgent action to help developing nations, a leading aid organization warned Thursday. I...

`Pakistan angling to bring COVID-19 initiatives under SAARC secretariat to block India's proposals'

Pakistan has been angling to bring the coronavirus-related interactions under the formal SAARC umbrella by seeking to involve its secretariat in an attempt to get free hand to block Indias initiatives, government sources said and noted that...

BTS’s 'Map of the Soul: 7' becomes first to receive 'quadruple-million certification'

BTSs latest album Map of the Soul 7 has become the first and so far, the only artist in Gaon history to receive an official quadruple-million certification which had sold over 4 million copies. BTS becomes the first artist to receive quadru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020