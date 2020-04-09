BJP launches state-level COVID-19 helpline

The state-level helpline set up by the BJP Karnataka unit to tackle the COVID-19 crisis was inaugurated here Thursday by party state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. Kateel said the helpline number - 08068324040 - will be the same for the entire state.

The helpline can also be contacted through WhatsApp number 8722557733. People can contact these numbers for all their requirements including food and emergency service.

The helpline was inaugurated at a function held at the party office here with a few office-bearers in attendance. The state has so far reported over 190 coronavirus cases and six deaths.

He said the party has already opened war rooms in all districts and constituencies in the state, which have been functioning from March 23. More than eight lakh food packets, two lakh face masks and nearly six lakh rations kits were distributed in the state through the war rooms till date, he said.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

