BJP appeals for strict adherence to lockdown 2.0 regulations

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:17 IST
BJP appeals for strict adherence to lockdown 2.0 regulations

Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Wednesday appealed to the people to strictly follow the lockdown 2.0 restrictions to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus. “As the availability of testing kits increases and more tests are carried out, there is a likelihood of rise in the number of cases both in Jammu and Kashmir regions.

“A lot will depend on our adherence to the advisories and self-discipline till April 20, when the decision to ease out restrictions will be taken depending on the existing hotspots and potential ones,” BJP spokesperson stated Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta said in a statement here. The BJP appealed to the people shortly after a traffic snarl was witnessed at Vikram Chowk in the heart of the city for the first time in a month.

The traffic jam was caused as the police were checking passes issued by the district administration to facilitate the movement of emergency service providers and those with justifiable reasons. “Through strict enforcement of lockdown in the respective localities, the stage would be set for consideration and implementation of select additional facilities to mitigate hardships and resume financial and economic activities,” the BJP leader said.

He said J&K administration has so far designated 90 red zones in the Union Territory and “our effort should be to decrease this number by the designated date and not increase it”. “None except you can save yourself from coronavirus. Lockdown 2.0 has begun. Observe all precautions and implement each of the seven appeals made by the Prime Minister in letter and spirit. We will together defeat Corona and emerge victorious,” Gupta said.

