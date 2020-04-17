Haryana govt introduces e-token system for farmers in Rohtak

To prevent crowding in vegetable markets amid the coronavirus crisis, Haryana government has implemented e-token system for farmers. "Farmers are issued e-tokens to sell their produce here. About 100 passes are issued for each day for this vegetable market," said Deepak Kumar, Rohtak Mandi Committee Secretary.

This step was taken after it was seen that people were flouting social distancing norms in many vegetable markets across the country, where they were gathering in large numbers. In his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed that social distancing is the only option to stay safe from coronavirus and to stop the infection from sporeading. (ANI)

