Left Menu
Development News Edition

Work on 40,000 projects in Bihar to start from Monday: Dy CM

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:45 IST
Work on 40,000 projects in Bihar to start from Monday: Dy CM

Work on about 40,000 projects will start in more than 8000 panchayats of Bihar from Monday, as part of the state's efforts to live up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of "jaan bhi, jahaan bhi" (life as well as livelihood), Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, he said over five lakh labourers will get jobs as soon as work on the pending projects commences in 8,386 panchayats of the state.

Sushil Kumar Modi, who is also state's finance minister, noted that temporary centres would be set up in the villages to facilitate the process of linking bank accounts of labourers with their Aadhaar cards for easy withdrawal of money, especially during times of crisis. The Bihar government has already issued an order to open it offices from April 20 and fast-track official work.

All government officers of Group A and B categories will have to be present in the office on working days, a General Administration Department order said on Saturday. As for Group C staff and those on contract, 33 per cent of the workforce will have to attend office, it said.

Highlighting the state government's measures to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the deputy CM claimed that Bihar was the first state to launch door-to- door screening, on the lines of the pulse polio campaign. Health workers in the state have knocked the doors of 4.32 lakh homes so far, he said.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for showing concern over the low rate of COVID-19 testing, he said, "He has no idea about the percentages at the national level or the state level... Along with fighting coronavirus, there is a need to fight the 'ziddi' (stubborn) virus of information lacunae." Maintaining that Bihar has set an example for the country in effectively handling the coronavirus crisis, Sushil Kumar Modi said the state was the first to provide a special assistance of Rs 1000 to natives stranded outside amid the lockdown. "Jharkhand and now West Bengal and Odisha are also doing it (providing monetary aid to migrants)," he said.

Underscoring another first, Sushil Kumar Modi said Bihar has taken the decision to provide additional salary of one month to health workers engaged in tackling the coronavirus outbreak. With detection of one more COVID-19 case in Nalanda on Sunday, the total count in Bihar has risen to 87. Of them, two people have succumbed to the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus epidemic expected to peak on May 3 in Hungary - PM Orban

Experts expect the coronavirus epidemic to peak on May 3 in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday.Orban, who was visiting a hospital, said that by then Hungary would have 5,000 v...

Russell Crowe shares throwback picture from 'A Beautiful Mind' sets

Hollywood veteran Russell Crowe took a trip down the memory lane on Saturday local time and shared a throwback picture from the sets of his film -- A Beautiful Mind. The 56-year-old shared the picture of the year, 2001, on Twitter.The actor...

AIIMS RDA seeks Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention in a case of caste, gender discrimination

Resident Doctors Association RDA of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS here on Sunday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over inaction of the administration against caste and gender-based harassmen...

COVID-19: Delhi lawyer offers property to be used for quarantine centre for doctors, nurses

A noted lawyer of the Delhi High Court has offered his property in the posh Nizamuddin area to be used as a quarantine centre for doctors and medical professionals in the forefront of the COVID-19 fight. Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui offered h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020