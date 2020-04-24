Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mathura seer seeks PM's intervention in opening of Badrinath temple

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:08 IST
Mathura seer seeks PM's intervention in opening of Badrinath temple

A seer in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura city on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to allow opening of the portals of Badrinath temple which were shut in view of the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The portals of Badrinath temple in Garhwal Himalayas, which were scheduled to open on April 30, will now open on May 15.

The decision was taken in view of circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic, Dharmadhikari of the Badrinath temple Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal had said. Seeking the prime minister's intervention in the matter, Shankaracharya Adkhokshajanand Deo Tirth Maharaj has written a letter to him. He has urged Modi to ensure that the portals of the temple are reopened on April 30 instead of May 15.

"In spite of sincere efforts of the prime minister and chief ministers to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the onslaught of the disease is not reducing as expected," he told reporters here. "At a time, when the country which is in the grip of COVID-19 badly needs divine blessing, the decision of the Uttarakhand government to reschedule the opening of the temple gates is uncalled for," the seer said.

Referring to the 2013 Uttarakhand flood that claimed several lives, he said, "Uttarakhand has not yet recovered from the wrath of Lord Shiva." PTI CORR AQS SNE SNE.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bisleri Installs Ozone Disinfection Chambers Outside Mumbai Hospitals to Stop the Spread of COVID-19

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaBisleri Charitable Trust, known for its work in promoting ozone therapy has created and installed ozone disinfection chambers at the entrance of two city hospitals. The facility that uses ozone...

8-yr-old boy gives his piggy bank savings to feed poor kids in Punjab

An eight-year-old boy donated his entire piggy bank savings to provide relief to poor people affected by the ongoing lockdownPreetinder Singh donated Rs 7,500 to the Bathinda SSP. I gave my piggy bank to him SSP so that poor children get fo...

AP govt re-launches zero interest loan scheme for Women SHGs

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday revived the zero interest loan scheme for women self-help groups SHGs in the state. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy re-launched the scheme at his residence here by releasing a sum of Rs 1,400 cro...

Post selfies wearing masks on social media: Vijayakanth

With the lockdown being enforced for nearly a month and increase in Coronavirus cases,Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam DMDK founder president Vijayakanth has urged the people and his party workers to join together in the battle against COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020