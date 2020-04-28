Left Menu
Nation awaits PM's clear exit strategy from lockdown: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:08 IST
Nation awaits PM's clear exit strategy from lockdown: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spell out a clear exit strategy for coronavirus lockdown after May 3, saying the nation is awaiting it. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the prime minister is expected to lead the nation in crises like these.

"We once again appeal to the prime minister to come out with a clear exit strategy for the lockdown, to state the roadmap for economic revival and to deal with the health pandemic post May 3, as also restrict the lockdown only to hotspot zones," he told reporters at a press conference through video conferencing. He also urged the prime minister to gradually revive the economy and the economic cycle with appropriate social distancing and other measures, so that people are not pushed towards starvation.

Surjewala said chief ministers requested the prime minister to tell the nation what is the exit strategy from the lockdown. "What is the government's strategy on the health front and the economic front in terms of post-lockdown period. What is the roadmap for the future after May 3.

"How is the prime minister going to come out with financial action plan 2 as Sonia Gandhi has demanded and so have many experts, be it for starvation, migrant labour, or be it for kickstarting the economy or the small and medium enterprises," the Congress leader said. Surjewala said party leader Rahul Gandhi has said lockdown is a pause button to temporarily stop the virus, but it cannot end the virus. "So, what is the government's strategy on health front and economic front in terms of post lockdown period," he asked.

The Congress leader said that no one has yet heard from the prime minister about the exit strategy or the roadmap and that is an area of serious concern. "Prime Minister, the nation awaits your reply to the exit strategy and roadmap post May 3, 2020," he asked. The appeal comes a day after Modi met chief ministers of various states through video-conferencing and sought their views, while also spelling out the government's strategy on tackling COVID-19.

Most of the chief ministers have demanded extension of the lockdown and urged prime minister to take a call on the exit strategy, while asking him to have a cautious approach in opening it..

