Maharashtra CM refutes rumours of deploying Army in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday refuted rumours of army deployment in Mumbai, which has reported more than 11,000 cases. "There has been a rumour for the past 2-3 days that the Army will be deployed in Mumbai. There is no need for army deployment here. Whatever I've done till today I have done by informing citizens. You all should be disciplined and that will be enough. No need to call army here," Thackeray said.

Home Minister clearly said that Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle the situation and people should not fall prey to such baseless runours. On the issue of false rumours being circulated, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "A mischievous rumour is being spread about the army being deployed in Mumbai. Let me place it on record that Mumbai Police is competent enough in handling the situation. Any attempt to create an impression otherwise is agenda-driven."

CM Thackeray also informed that Maharashtra has around 18,000 COVID-19 positive cases so far."This is a huge number. 3250 patients have been treated and discharged," the Chief Minister said.(ANI)