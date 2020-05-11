Left Menu
Development News Edition

Show specific, concrete direction on lockdown: Uddhav to Modi

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:20 IST
Show specific, concrete direction on lockdown: Uddhav to Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show "specific and concrete direction" on the ongoing lockdown. During his interaction via video conferencing with the PM who chaired a COVID-19 strategy meeting with chief ministers, Thackeray said that deployment of the Central forces will give rest to police personnel in Maharashtra who are exhausted due to COVID-19 duty.

"Show us specific and concrete direction on lockdown, the states will implement the same," an official statement quoted Thackeray as telling the prime minister. Thackeray also requested Modi to start local trains in Mumbai for essential services staff working in the city, it said.

Maharashtra has so far reported total 23,401 COVID-19 cases, the highest in the country, and 868 deaths, including 14,355 cases in Mumbai with 528 fatalities. "We need some help from the Central forces so that our police staff can take some rest. The staff is currently exhausted. We can not let them fall sick," he said.

Thackeray also demanded medical facilities of various Central agencies, such as the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, the Mumbai Port Trust, located in the state as part of a preparedness to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. "It will help in reducing stress on our administration and people," Thackeray said.

The CM told the PM about the arrangements made by the state government for food and shelter of some 5.5 lakh migrant labourers. "We are coordinating efficiently with other states to send back migrant labourers," Thackeray said.

He also demanded resumption of local train services for those employed in essential services. "Local trains should be operated for those people who are allowed to go to work in the Mumbai region. They can board these trains only using their ID cards," he said.

Thackeray also sought the help of the prime minister in disbursing crop loan to farmers. "The Prime Minister could give necessary instructions to banks through RBI for disbursing crop loans to farmers who could not get the benefits of the loan waiver scheme of the state government. Some 10 lakh farmers in Maharashtra would benefit out of it (if RBI allows such disbursal)," he said.

Thackeray said Maharashtra suffered a Rs 35,000 crore setback on GST revenue due to the lockdown. "The state should get its rebate at the earliest," he said. Thackeray further said that pharmaceutical companies in the state need some kind of encouragement for manufacturing medicines to treat coronavirus patients.

"The Centre can set up a task force of expert doctors like Maharashtra has done. The central task force will be able to guide our doctors from time to time," Thackeray said..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Assam corona cases increase to 64

Two more persons have tested COVID-19 positive in Assam on Monday taking the total number of those affected in the northeastern state to 64, including 22 active cases, its Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. 2 persons are tested COVID...

Rajasthan CM seeks job guarantee scheme for urban areas

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch an employment guarantee scheme for urban areas on the lines of the MGNREGA. In a video conference with the prime minister, Gehlot said the lock...

BJP announces list of BJYM district presidents

With Bihar expected to go to the polls later this year, political parties have begun preparations despite the lockdown and the BJP has announced the presidents for BJYM district units. The party has announced district presidents including S...

U.S. Justice Department weighs hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

The U.S. Justice Department is weighing whether to file hate crime charges against the white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was gunned down while jogging in the small coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia, department sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020