Different eco activities to be allowed in Delhi from Monday based on Centre's decision: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:56 IST
Different eco activities to be allowed in Delhi from Monday based on Centre's decision: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said different economic activities will be allowed in the city from May 18 based on decisions taken by the Centre on lockdown relaxation. Addressing an online media briefing, he said most people suggested that schools, colleges, barber shops, spa, saloons, cinema halls and swimming pools should not be opened post May 17, and there should be just limited operation of metro services.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal had sought suggestions from Delhiites on lockdown relaxations post May 17 and asked them to send their views by 5 pm on Wednesday. During a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CMs of different states on Monday, Kejriwal had said barring containment zones, economic activities should be allowed to resume in the national capital.

Buses, taxis and autorickshaws should be allowed to operate in the city but with social-distancing, he said during the online briefing on Thursday. He said his government wants to send a proposal to the Centre by Thursday evening on lockdown relaxations post May 17. "The country, including Delhi, had been closed for the last one and a half months due to coronavirus-forced lockdown.

"It was easy to close, but we have to work very hard to open up economy. We usually do hard work. The coming times are very difficult," Kejriwal said. The chief minister said the government had received over 5 lakh suggestions from Delhiites on lockdown relaxations post May 17 and most of them suggested strict action against those not wearing mask and violating social-distancing norms.

"Different activities will be allowed in Delhi from Monday based on Centre's decisions on lockdown relaxation. But, it is sure that we have to follow social-distancing strictly" Kejriwal said. "We also got suggestions from market associations and most of them advocated opening of markets on odd-even basis.

"Some people said malls can open by allowing opening of one-third shops," he said. Some suggestions were favour of closure of hotels, but most of them advocated opening of restaurants through which home-delivery of food and take-away facility can be allowed, he said.

He said people suggested lifting of restrictions on people's movement between 7 pm and 7 am, saying it doesn't fulfil any purpose. However, they advocated restrictions on movement of senior citizens, heart patients, pregnant women and those having co-morbidities.

He said people also suggested opening of parks where they could perform yoga and do exercise. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently asked states to send their proposals on what they want post May 17, when the third phase of lockdown ends.

The chief minister said he decided to seek suggestions from people on lockdown relaxations instead of preparing Delhi's proposal sitting in a AC room. On Tuesday, Kejriwal had made it clear that the lockdown cannot be lifted completely given that the city was recording a high number of coronavirus cases daily.

According to the government, 4,76,000 WhatsApp messages, 10,700 emails, 39,000 calls apart from 22,700 responses on Change.Org has been received..

