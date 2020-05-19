Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:29 p.m.

Over 3,600 labourers have been discharged from quarantine centres in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. India records 0.2 COVID-19 deaths per lakh population as against global figure of 4.1, health ministry says.

5:18 p.m. Manipur woman and her daughter test positive for COVID-19 after returning from Delhi, officials said.

Humid climates and summer weather may not limit pandemic growth, study says. 5:08 p.m.

Maharashtra announces categorisation of various areas into red and non-red zones. 5:06 p.m.

Srinagar gears up to ensure medical facility in case COVID cases rise. Indian nurses start work to combat COVID-19 in UAE.

4:58 p.m. UP reports 142 fresh COVID-19 cases as total count reaches 4,748.

4:46 p.m. Delhi Traffic police issues over one lakh notices for offences since first phase of lockdown.

4:30 p.m. China says US President Donald Trump's threat to pull out of WHO is an attempt to shift blame from his “incompetent response” to contain the coronavirus at home.

4:17 p.m. Several markets open in Delhi after two months, following 'odd-even' scheme.

As many as 55,960 migrants left Thane so far in trains and buses, official says. 4:12 p.m.

State hospitals subject non-COVID-19 patients to long waits 3:54 p.m. Hundreds of migrants gather near Bandra station in Mumbai.

3:44 p.m. Screening area to be set up at AIIMS before OPD services start.

3:30 p.m. Odisha reports fifth COVID-19 death.

3:13 p.m. Singapore reports 451 new coronavirus cases.

3:09 p.m. Kuwait-returned nurse tests positive again in Kerala. 3:00 p.m.

Small temples in TN seek power bill waiver. 2:25 p.m.

Bhiwandi powerloom units warned not to resume work. 2:18 p.m.

Quitting smoking might reduce severe coronavirus infection risk, study says. 2:14 p.m.

Natco Pharma donates chloroquine tablets for global trials. 2:11 p.m.

Twenty people test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total rises to 135 2:09 p.m. Karnataka reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, while death toll in the state rises to 40.

2:04 p.m. Tripura teacher makes robot that can deliver food, medicines to COVID patients.

1:47 p.m. COVID-19 death toll in Delhi climbs to 166 as the number of cases mounts to 10,554.

As many as 24 persons test positive in Nashik, as district's tally is at 824. 1:43 p.m.

Nineteen more people test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar as state's total count reaches 1,442. 1:05 p.m.

UN chief Antonio Guterres suggests using pre-recorded messages by world leaders under 'different format' for UNGA. 1:02 p.m.

Pakistan reports over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths, Health Ministry says. 12:52 p.m.

Spitting at workplace punishable with fine, government says. 12:32 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in Indore rise to 2,637 as death toll reaches 103. 12:20 p.m.

Flipkart partners Vishal Mega Mart for home delivery of essentials. 12:16 p.m.

Two die of coronavirus in AP while 57 fresh cases reported. 12:00 p.m.

Public transport resumes in Delhi after nearly 2 months with distancing norms in place. 11:46 a.m. One more death due to COVID-19 reported in Rajasthan.

11:32 a.m. US President Donald Trump says WHO should demonstrate 'independence' from China permanent or face the risk of the country permanently freezing its funding to the organisation.

11:30 a.m. Coronavirus may have silently existed in China as early as last October, study says.

11:29 a.m. COVID-19 cases in India climbs to one lakh from 100 in 64 days, official data says.

11:27 a.m. Coronavirus cases in Nepal rises to 375, health ministry says.

11:26 a.m. Over 600 people reach Manipur in special train from Vadodara.

11:00 a.m. Migration of labourers hits bakery units in Mumbai.

10:57 a.m. Man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir.

10:33 a.m. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao hits out at the Central Government over the fiscal stimulus package, accusing it of treating states like "beggars" and imposing "laughable" conditions for increasing borrowing limits under the FRBM Act.

10:06 a.m. COVID-19 cases reach 1,01,139 with death toll touching 3,163.

9:34 a.m. India provides USD two million aid to UN agency working for Palestinian refugees.

9:29 a.m. US President Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus.

9:26 a.m. China reports 23 fresh COVID-19 cases including one in Wuhan.

9:21 a.m. New York City could begin some re-opening only around "first half of June", says Mayor Bill de Blasio.

8:35 a.m. An influential US lawmaker has introduced a legislation in Congress to provide incentives to American companies to move back their manufacturing units from China.