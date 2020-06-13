Ambala police nabs two with smack

The Ambala police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a BJP leader's son, after founding them in possession of around 60 grams of smack, an official said. A Special Task Force team of Ambala police made the arrests when acting on a tip-off, it intercepted a car on the National Highway near Ambala Cantt and recovered smack from the two persons travelling in the vehicle, Ambala's Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal said.

One of the accused is the son of a local BJP leader, a police official confirmed. Jorwal said a case was registered against the accused in Parao police station of Ambala Cantt. The duo was brought to Parao police station for further investigation.