Mukherjee would have handled post Amphan situation better than Hakim: Ghosh

Wishing West Bengal PanchayatMinister Subrata Mukherjee on his birthday, BJP state chiefDilip Ghosh said on Sunday that the senior TMC leader wouldhave handled the post-Amphan situation "much better" had hebeen the mayor of Kolkata instead of Firhad Hakim

Ghosh said that Mukherjee, who was the mayor ofKolkata from 2000 to 2005 and is credited to have turned theKolkata Municipal Corporation around financially andprofessionally, could have handled the situation moreefficiently than incumbent Hakim, who is also the state'sUrban Development and Municipal Affairs minister, Reacting to Ghosh's remarks, Mukherjee, who turned 74on Sunday, said it was nothing but an attempt to create awedge between ministerial colleagues

Mukherjee recently criticised his colleagues in theMamata Banerjee cabinet for not visiting the worst-hitAmphan-affected places in the state enough for coordinatingrelief and rehabilitation work.