Anti-China protests rock West Bengal
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 21:45 IST
Members of the INTUC here hanged an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping as anti-China protests continued in West Bengal on Friday against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, including two from the state, in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also led a candle light march in memory of the soldiers at his constituency Baharampur during the day.
In the city's Bowbazar area, around 20-30 members of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), the trade union wing of the Congress, carried placards in Mandarin denouncing the Chinese action in Ladakh. They hanged the effigy of the Chinese president on the B B Ganguly Road in the city.
"We want to convey the deep anguish and pain among people of this country against the unprovoked attack by China on our soldiers and the loss of Indian lives. We want the Narendra Modi government to take decisive action," one of the protesters said. In Baharampur, Chowdhury said the entire nation stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.
Meanwhile, people came out on the streets in large numbers calling for a boycott of Chinese products. In the protests since Thursday, Chinese flags and posters of the Chinese president were burnt in various parts of the state.
Havildar Bipul Roy of Alipurduar district and Sepoy Rajesh Orang of Birbhum were among the soldiers killed in the clash with People's Liberation Army of China in Galwan Valley on Monday night..
