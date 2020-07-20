Left Menu
Parliament extends condolences on passing of MP Martha Mmola

Mmola served as a permanent delegate to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) from the African National Congress, representing the Mpumalanga Province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:54 IST
The MP became a permanent representative to the NCOP in 2019 and has been a member of the Select Committee on Security and Justice, as well as the Petitions Committee. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Parliament's Presiding Officers have extended their condolences following the passing of Member of Parliament (MP) Martha Mmola.

Mmola passed away on Saturday because of a COVID-19 related illness.

"Mmola was a longstanding active advocate for secure and safe communities. She supported various crime-fighting initiatives, and was particularly vehement against gender-based violence in her community," the Presiding Officers said in a statement on Sunday.

Mmola served as a permanent delegate to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) from the African National Congress, representing the Mpumalanga Province.

She also served in the previous term of Parliament as Member of the National Assembly, where she was also a member of the portfolio committee on police and standing committee on defence.

The MP became a permanent representative to the NCOP in 2019 and has been a member of the Select Committee on Security and Justice, as well as the Petitions Committee.

Presiding Officers, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masango said they have lost a committed legislator, whose passion and drive for security matters transcended beyond Parliament.

Mmola will be remembered for her hard work, dedication, passion and love for the communities she served.

Modise and Masondo also extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of South Africans who have passed away due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"We continue to urge South Africans to adhere to all safety protocols of level 3 lockdown, continue to stay at home and leave only when necessary, wash hands frequently and continue to wear masks at all times when in public spaces," said the officers.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

