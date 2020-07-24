Won't allow tinkering with MSP: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said his party would not allow any tinkering with the minimum support price (MSP) and assured marketing of wheat and paddy. The Congress-led Punjab government and some farmers' outfits have been attacking the BJP-led Centre over three ordinances -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

While the state government had described these ordinances as "a blatant attack' on the federal structure and had also expressed apprehension that once they were passed, the minimum support price regime would come to an end. Addressing a virtual conference here, the Shiromani Akali Dal president said, "We will not allow anyone to tinker with the MSP and assured marketing policy now or anytime in the future also." Badal said that he would take up the issue in Parliament and seek an assurance from the Centre that the minimum support price and assured marketing of wheat and paddy would not be tinkered with in any manner whatsoever. "I am also ready to accompany farmer organizations and seek whatever clarifications they need from the Union agriculture minister," he said.

Taking on the Congress-led government, Badal said that the Congress in its 2017 poll manifesto had stated that the party would amend the state APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) Act to allow private 'mandis' in the state. The Congress was now "playing politics" over this issue by "misleading" farmers that the MSP and assured marketing system would end, he alleged.

The SAD president said the chief minister was responsible for the plight of the maize farmers in the state. Against an MSP of Rs 1,825 per quintal, maize was selling at Rs 600 to Rs 800 per quintal in the Doaba region, Badal said. He also accused the state government of buying agriculture equipment from private companies at rates more than the market prices and demanded a probe into the matter.