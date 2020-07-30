Haryana govt appoints Alok Mittal as ADGP, CID
The Haryana government on Thursday posted senior IPS officer Alok Mittal as Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department. Mittal, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, was earlier on deputation as the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:54 IST
The Haryana government on Thursday posted senior IPS officer Alok Mittal as Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department. Mittal will take over from Anil Kumar Rao, who is superannuating on Friday, an official statement said.
Earlier this month, the Haryana government had posted Mittal as officer on special duty in CID. Mittal, a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, was earlier on deputation as the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
