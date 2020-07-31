Left Menu
Development News Edition

Going Swadeshi, ITBP to get Khadi commission products

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday signed an agreement with The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to get supplies from the Commission.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:57 IST
Going Swadeshi, ITBP to get Khadi commission products
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday signed an agreement with The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to get supplies from the Commission. The ITBP has become the first force among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to sign such an agreement to promote Swadeshi products. Home Minister Amit Shah has already said that all CAPFs will buy only Swadeshi products made in India.

"According to the agreement, a total 1,200 quintals of mustard oil is being procured from KVIC by ITBP with a total financial implication of Rs 1, 73,80,000. An agreement was signed between the ITBP and the KVIC at the Rajghat, New Delhi base office of the KVIC today between Vinay Kumar Saxena, chairman, KVIC, and senior officers of ITBP," ITBP said. It was decided during a meeting held at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Directors General of the CAPFs in October 2019 that the use of Terry Khadi Uniform and other items of swadeshi origin should be made available to the CAPFs, ITBP said.

"During the visit of the Home Minister Amit Shah in December last year to the ITBP Force headquarters in New Delhi, an exhibition stall was prepared to exhibit KVIC products," ITBP said. The ITBP had suggested that durrie, blankets, towel, mustard oil, yoga kit, hospital bed sheets, pickles can be purchased for jawans of the force through KVIC.

The procurement of three items in the first phase was identified that were durrie, towel, and blanket. The process of procuring these items is also on. For cotton durries, the ITBP has been identified as the nodal agency to procure it for CAPFs. ITBP will procure about 2.5 lakh durries for the CAPFs at a cost of Rs 17 crore, the ITBP said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi relaxes upfront margin framework

In a relief to brokers and traders, markets regulator Sebi on Friday said penalty for short-collection will not be applicable if trading members collect at least 20 per cent upfront margin from the client. The decision has been taken after ...

INSIGHT -'No tourist, no dollar': Pandemic decimates livelihoods of Kenya's Maasai

For more than 50 years, Lohman Letolo, 70, has peddled her colorful beaded necklaces and bracelets to safari-goers at the entrance gates to Kenyas Maasai Mara National Reserve.As the annual Great Migration of millions of wildebeest, zebras,...

Former Bengal MLA quits BJP, returns to TMC

Within a little more than a year of switching over to the BJP, Biplab Mitra, a prominent leader of North Bengal, returned to the Trinamool Congress on Friday. Mitra, a former Trinamool Congress MLA from Harirampur in South Dinajpur district...

Sikkim extends lockdown till Aug 3

The Sikkim government on Friday extended the complete lockdown in the state till August 3 in view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said. As per the revised guidelines from the Home Department, the lockdown remains extended ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020