UP: Nishad party MLA, his wife, son booked for grabbing property

The police have lodged an FIR against Nishad Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi Vijay Mishra, his wife Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra for allegedly grabbing property of their relative after threatening him, officials said on Friday.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:08 IST
The police have lodged an FIR against Nishad Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi Vijay Mishra, his wife Ramlali Mishra and son Vishnu Mishra for allegedly grabbing property of their relative after threatening him, officials said on Friday. Mishra's wife is a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Samajwadi Party. Superintendent of Police, Ram Badan Singh told reporters that there are 72 cases pending against Mishra, who won the 2017 assembly polls on a Nishad Party ticket from Gyanpur constituency in Bhadohi. He was recently booked under the Goonda Act after he threatened a man. The MLA was given time till August 13 by a court of District Magistrate to present his side, he said.

"An FIR was lodged in Gopiganj police station against Mishra, his wife Ramlali and son Vishnu Mishra on August 4 on the complaint of Krishna Mohan Tiwari under various sections of IPC, including 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 449 (house trespass), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting person in fear of death of grievous hurt)," Singh said. Tiwari in his complaint alleged that the MLA and his family grabbed his properties, held him hostage and also threatened him, Singh said.

He said the probe is on and Tiwari and his family have been provided security..

