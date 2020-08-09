Light Combat Aircraft, Cruise Missiles among 101 defence items on import embargo list

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A, Land-Attack Cruise Missiles (Long-Range),155 mm Artillery Ammunition are among the list of the 101 items that have been put under an import embargo by the Ministry of Defence. The import embargo will come into effect on these items in a phased manner. The deadline has been set for December 2025.

By December 2020, the embargo will come into effect on 120mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) Mark II Ammunition, 7.62x51 Sniper Rifle, Tracked Self Propelled (SP) Gun (155mm x 52 Cal), Towed Artillery Gun (155mm x 52 Cal), Short Range Surface to Air Missiles (Land variant), Shipborne Cruise Missiles, Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) (Pinaka Variant), Simulators Presenting Smart Ranges And Multi-Function Targets, Battalion Support Weapons Simulators, Container-based Simulators for Live Fire Training, Tailor-made Simulators for Counter Insurgency (CI)/Counter Terrorism (CT) based Training, Force-on-force Live Tactical Simulators / Infantry Weapon. This category also has Tank Simulators (driving, as well as, crew gunnery), 155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer, Successor of Flycatcher &Upgraded Super Fledermaus (USFM) / Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR), Component Level Repair Facility for Tank T-90, Shipborne Close in Weapon System, Bullet Proof Jackets, Ballistic Helmets, Missile Destroyers, Multi-Purpose Vessel, Offshore Patrol Vessel, Next Generation Missile Vessels, Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts, Water Jet Fast Attack Craft, Ammunition Barges, 50ton Bollard - Pull Tugs, Survey Vessels, Floating Dock, Diving Support Vessels, Pollution Control Vessels, Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers and Shipborne Medium-Range Gun.

Among other items in this December 2020 embargo, the category includes Torpedo Tube Launcher for Light Weight Torpedoes, Magneto-Rheological Anti Vibration Mounts, All variants of Depth Charges, Shipborne Sonar System for Large Ships, Hull Mounted Submarine Sonar, Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft, Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft, Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft, Chaff Rocket Launcher, Integrated Ship's Bridge System, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A - Enhanced Indigenised Content and Light Combat Helicopters. General Purpose Pre Fragmentation Bombs between 250-500 Kg, Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Transport Aircraft, Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System, Transport Aircraft (Light), GSAT-6 Satellite Terminals, Aerial Delivery Systems for Transport Aircraft, Digital Tropo Scatter/LOS Communication System, Low-Level Transportable Radar, High Power Radar (HPR), CBRN Detection & Monitoring System, CBRN Decontamination & Protection System, Parachute Tactical Assault (PTA)- G2 will not be imported from the end of December 2020.

This list also has Dragunov Upgrade System, PKMG Upgrade System, Simulators for A Vehicles / B Vehicles, Simulators for Towed and Self Propelled Guns of Air Defence, Simulators for Correction of Fire by Observers, Military trucks of 4x4 and above variants: 12x12, 10x10, 8x8, 6x6, Fixed Wing Mini UAVs, 500 Ton Self Propelled Water Barges, Software Defined Radio (TAC) for IN, Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Battery (Long Range), Advance Landing Ground Communication Terminals (ALGCTs)for AGLs and Field Artillery Tractor (FAT) 6X6 for Medium Guns. On items - Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV), Light Machine Gun, 125 mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS)New Generation Ammunition, Assault Rifle 7.62 x 39mm, 30 mm Ammunition for Infantry Fighting Systems, Mine Fragmentation, Mine Anti-tank, Mine Anti-Personnel Blast, Multipurpose Grenade, Inertial Navigation System for Ship Application and Conventional Submarines- embargo will come with effect From December 2021.

40mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher), Lightweight Rocket Launcher, 155 mm Artillery Ammunition, EW Systems among items which will have import embargo by December 2022. From 2023, Material Handling Crane 2.5 to 7.5 Tons (Vehicle Mounted), GRAD BM Rocket, 30MM HEI/HET, ASTRA-MK I Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVR AAM), EW Suit for MI-17 V5, Communication Satellite GSAT-7C, Satellite GSAT 7R, Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA) will not be imported.

On Items including Expendable Aerial Targets, Small Jet Engines with 120kgf thrust, Light Low-Level Terrain Radar (LLLWR), Close-in Weapon System (Land-based), 23 mm ZU Ammunitions, 30mm VOG 17, Electronic Fuses for Artillery Ammunitions, Bi- Modular Charge System (BMCS ), the embargo will come into effect from 2024. The Defence Ministry put an embargo on Long-Range - Land Attack Cruise Missile by December 2025.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that the Ministry of Defence will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production and stated that it is as a big step towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliance) in defence. In a series of tweets, he made some major announcements and said that Defence Ministry has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. (ANI)