Govt has betrayed 'Corona Warriors': Rahul Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:40 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the government had "betrayed" COVID-19 frontline workers by not providing them adequate protective equipment. In a tweet, Gandhi tagged a news report claiming that so far 196 doctors have died due to the novel coronavirus in 18 states and the Indian Medical Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking proper care for affected doctors and their family members. "The public expressed confidence in Modi ji by clapping for 'Corona Warriors'. But as always, the Modi government pulled their hands from helping out 'Corona Warriors' and betrayed them," Gandhi said in the tweet in Hindi.

"The government must provide security, respect and facilities to Corona Warriors," he said. The former Congress president has been critical of the government's handling of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic and has said that the lockdowns have failed to give the desired results.

