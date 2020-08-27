J&K govt clears draft bill on marketing of agricultural produce
The Jammu and Kashmir administrative council on Thursday accorded sanction to the submission of a draft J&K Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for its promulgation, an official spokesman said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:55 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administrative council on Thursday accorded sanction to the submission of a draft J&K Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for its promulgation, an official spokesman said. He said the council met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
The passage of the Bill will pave the way for deeper integration of an electronic market network throughout the country through e-NAM (National Agriculture Market), the spokesman said. He said it will, consequently, prevent leakages at intermediary level by eliminating brokers and distributors by enabling farmers to directly sell their produce in the open market.
For managing the assets and regulating activities of various fruit mandis in J&K, the proposed Bill provides for establishment of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs), he said. It further includes several provisions for welfare of farmers ranging from contract farming, direct marketing, special commodity market, setting up of markets in private and cooperative sector, to e-trading, single point of levy of market fee, single registration of market functionaries, unified single trading license and alike, the spokesman added.
ALSO READ
Malawi records K80 billion loss in hospitality industry due to COVID-19 pandemic
Cong, AAP target Goa govt over rebate on inflated power bills
Outcry in Somalia as new bill would allow child marriage
Security intensified in Jammu ahead of I-Day, quick response teams deployed
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares jump on $1.5 billion; U.S. CDC reports 5,119,711 coronavirus cases and more