Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young, passionate J-K floriculture officer inspires others

Many youths from Jammu and Kashmir have shone in different fields, inspiring others in the last few years, and one such person is Javaid Masoodi from Budgam's Chadoora district who overcame several hurdles to become a floriculture officer.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-09-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 17:05 IST
Young, passionate J-K floriculture officer inspires others
Javaid Masoodi, the floriculture officer at the Mughal Gardens in Srinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Many youths from Jammu and Kashmir have shone in different fields, inspiring others in the last few years, and one such person is Javaid Masoodi from Budgam's Chadoora district who overcame several hurdles to become a floriculture officer. A floriculture officer at the Mughal Gardens in Srinagar, Javaid Masoodi qualified for the job in 2010 after he passed the Public Service Commission exam at a much younger age than others who had previously qualified.

"I studied at the Jammu and Kashmir Sainik School till Class 12 and then did my BSc at the Sher E Kashmir University of Agriculture Science and Technology (SKUAST). I worked as an agricultural officer for five years after that but later took the public service commission exam and qualified as an in-service candidate. My parents were particular about my studies and even if they were not highly educated, they never compromised on my and my brother's schooling," Masoodi told ANI. Although Javaid is a skilled floriculturist, he said initially it was not his dream job. He happened to take it up but gradually developed a passion for it.

"This field was not a choice, I just happened upon it. By and by, I started to like it and now floriculture is my passion. This job consists of several parts: the upkeep of gardens, landscaping, cleanliness, heritage structures," he said, adding that being the youngest person meant that there was a generation gap between him and his colleagues. "There was a significant generation gap between myself and other people in similar ranks as I reached the top levels quite young. By God's grace, I was always treated well by my seniors. We have almost 100 per cent achievement of centrally sponsored schemes and have recruited several unemployed youths and trained them," he added.

Masoodi said it was important for people in the valley to know more about commercial floriculture as it is a field that has a lot of potential and the government can only support a certain number of people. "The attraction for government jobs is not there anymore. They don't have enough jobs for all of us. So it is important to enhance the private sector. In the floriculture industry, several people with graduate and post-graduate degrees have done well for themselves. There are several entrepreneur development and self-employment schemes. We need to inculcate the culture of self-sufficiency. The government here is already over-burdened and doesn't have the capacity to take care of so many people. These things have to be explored," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cooperation, competition among states will collectively drive nation faster towards $5 trillion economy by 2025: Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that cooperation among states on one hand and competition on the other will collectively drive the nation faster towards a five trillion dollars economy by 2025.The Busi...

France settling in as Mariners host Rangers

Ty France was in the middle of some very important business when he found out he was traded last weekend. France was participating in a fantasy football draft with his San Diego teammates on Aug. 30 when Padres manager Jayce Tingler told Fr...

Suzuki group cos to make 'best efforts' to reach pre-COVID-19 level of production, sales

Suzuki Motor Corporation Chairman Osamu Suzuki on Saturday said the Indian market is expected to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and its group companies in India will make best efforts to recover production and sales to reach pre-COVI...

Viewers need annual subscription to watch IPL matches, says Disney+ Hotstar

Streaming platform Disney Hotstar on Saturday said only its annual subscription users will be able to watch all live Indian Premier League IPL cricket matches. The 13th edition of IPL T20 cricket tournament is starting from September 19 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020