Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi dedicates Kosi Rail Mahasetu to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu (mega-bridge) and dedicated to the nation through video-conference, stating, "Today, new history has been created in the field of rail connectivity in Bihar."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:58 IST
PM Modi dedicates Kosi Rail Mahasetu to the nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu (mega bridge) to the nation through video-conference on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu (mega-bridge) and dedicated to the nation through video-conference, stating, "Today, new history has been created in the field of rail connectivity in Bihar." "The people of Supaul, Araria and Saharsa districts will benefit greatly from the commencement of the train service between Asanpur-Kupaha via Kosi Mahasetu," the Prime Minister said and added that, "it will also provide an alternative railroad for the companions of the North East, he added.

"People of Bihar are at present know the journey from Nirmali to Sariagarh is about 300 km. Now, the day is not far when their journey will be reduced to just 22 km." "About 8.5 decades ago, a severe earthquake disaster isolated the Mithila and Kosi region. Today it is a coincidence that in the midst of a global epidemic like Coronavirus, these two zones are being interlinked," he added.

Talking about the initiatives taken by the Central Government in improving the Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The broad gauge rail network of the Indian Railways has been made safer than ever, free of unmanned gates. Today, trains built in India like Vande Bharat are becoming a part of the rail network, a symbol of self-reliance and modernity." "Four years ago, two mega bridges were built connecting North and South Bihar. The one was made in Patna and the another one in Munger. The bridges have made the lives of people commuting between North and South Bihar easy," he added.

The Kosi Rail Mahasetu is 1.9 KM long and its construction cost is Rs. 516 Crore. This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. The project was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic where the migrant labourers also participated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Carmichael project created over 1,500 jobs, awarded 1.5 bn Aus dollars in contracts: Adani Mining

Energy giant Adani Mining Australia on Friday said that its billion dollar Carmichael project in central Queensland has created jobs for more than 1,500 people and awarded over 1.5 billion Australian dollars USD 1.09 billion in contracts. T...

NGT slams Kerala over waste management, says serious dereliction of duty

The National Green Tribunal has slammed the Kerala government over failure to take meaningful action and serious dereliction of duties on solid waste management. The green panel said no coercive measures have been adopted as expected from t...

Farm bills 'protection shield' for farmers, opposition misleading them: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stoutly defended farm sector reform bills, asserting that they will act as a protection shield for farmers and accused those opposing the measures of standing with middlemen and deceiving and lying to ...

Tottenham, AC Milan advance in Europa League qualifying

Tottenham needed two late goals to secure a 2-1 victory over nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Europa League qualifying, while AC Milan and Rangers also advanced. Tottenham went 1-0 down in the 71st minute but Harry Kane equalized from the pena...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020