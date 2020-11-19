Harsh Vardhan digitally inaugurates OT and ICU Complex at Pt. BD Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak

Left Menu
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday digitally dedicated the newly built OT and ICU Complex in Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science, Rohtak to the nation in the presence of Ashwini Kr. Choubey, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Anil Vij, Minister of Home, Health and Medical Education and Research, Haryana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:09 IST
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday digitally dedicated the newly built OT and ICU Complex in Rohtak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday digitally dedicated the newly built OT and ICU Complex in Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science, Rohtak to the nation in the presence of Ashwini Kr. Choubey, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Anil Vij, Minister of Home, Health and Medical Education and Research, Haryana. Dr. Vardhan remembered the contribution of former Prime Minister A. B. Vajpayee and former Health Minister Sushma Swaraj to the country's health sector.

The entire complex is built with an investment of Rs 104.92 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The Complex houses Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD), labs, 34 bed ICU corridor, 16 Modular Operation Theatres spread across two floors, Anaesthesia Section, Pre-Operative and Post-Operative Doctor's changing rooms, Faculty rooms, Classrooms, Library, Conference Room, Seminar Room, Visitor Area, Cafeteria for doctor and staff, according to an official release. The Complex is also facilitated with provisions for Solar PV & Solar Heaters, Lift Machine Rooms, AHU for OTs, Medical Gas Pipeline System (MGPS) with Plant (Production Capacity of 10L liters of Oxygen) along with monitoring room, Service Block HVAC Chillers, Transformers, DG Sets, Electrical Panels, etc.

Reminding the audience of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Independence Day Address of 2003, Dr. Vardhan said, "Vajpayee Ji's vision ensured that 56 years after independence, India got to add another six AIIMS to the existing one. Aware of the constraints of setting up new AIIMS and the ever-expanding need to extend the public health system to every region of India, another 75 existing institutions were envisioned to be upgraded to provide AIIMS like service through the creation of Super Speciality Blocks or Trauma Centres. Pt. BD Sharma PGIMS has been upgraded keeping with this vision." He also spoke of former Health Minister Sushma Swaraj's enormous contribution to the PMSSY scheme and her lifelong association with Haryana, "She was the youngest Cabinet member in the State and would have been very pleased with the event today. This event would remain incomplete without invoking their memory."

Dr. Harsh Vardhan expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who invested his personal attention and energy to take the scheme forward. "Phase III of PMSSY was announced in 2019 and work for the 75 medical colleges in the aspirational districts is already in full swing." He reaffirmed his commitment to open the promised 1.5 lakh Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres by 31st December 2022 when India will be celebrating the 75th year of independence.

Highlighting the need to be ever-vigilant from COVID, he requested the State authorities and elected representatives present to personally monitor the Prime Minister's clarion call of Jan Andolan to instill COVID Appropriate Behaviour among the people of Haryana and make the State an example worthy of emulation. (ANI)

