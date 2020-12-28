Left Menu
Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday seeking withdrawal of the Centres new farm laws or suspension of those until a consensus is reached with all farmer organisations and experts.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:11 IST
Repeal farm laws: OP Chautala appeals to PM Modi

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday seeking withdrawal of the Centre's new farm laws or suspension of those until a consensus is reached with all farmer organisations and experts. The 85-year-old president of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) said no concrete solution to the issue has been found so far because of the ''stubborn'' attitude of the government.

''This is a sad situation because people of the peasant class generally do not participate in any long stir. If this is happening today then it needs to be viewed sensitively,'' he wrote in the letter. ''Keeping all these things in mind, the agri laws should be withdrawn,'' Chautala said, adding if the laws are not rolled back these should at least be suspended until a consensus is reached with all farmer organisations and experts through a satisfactory process.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for around a month as the stalemate between the government and the protesters, who are demanding a repeal of the three new agri laws, continued without any signs of a breakthrough. Chautala, who has been sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in a recruitment scam, requested the prime minister that there should be no haste in enforcing the agricultural laws nor should it be made a ''matter of ego''.

He warned that if the agitation takes an ugly turn, its far-reaching consequences will probably not be in the national interest. Expressing grief over the death of ''nearly 50 farmers'' due to various reasons, gthe INLD chief said, ''What would be more ironic is that in an agrarian country like India, the farmer has a special place but still is forced to agitate for his rights on the road.'' PTI SUN VSD NSD NSD

