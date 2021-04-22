Equinor LNG plant broke regulations ahead of 2020 fire, safety watchdog says

Norway's Equinor failed to follow safety regulations at its Melkoeya liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant ahead of a major fire last year, the Norwegian Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said on Thursday.

The PSA presented the findings of its investigation into the September 2020 fire, which shut down production at the plant, also referred to as Hammerfest LNG. It will remain closed until October 2021 amid extensive repairs. "Serious breaches of the regulations have been identified," the PSA said.

The fire broke out in the air intake of a gas turbine generator, where filters had likely auto-ignited after being clogged by insects, it added. The PSA said Equinor must now ensure that operations staff has access to the relevant knowledge needed to ensure safe operations, and also demonstrate that the plant has adequate manning and competence to deal with all conditions.

Equinor was not immediately available for comment. Europe's only large-scale LNG plant, located at Melkoeya island just outside the Arctic town of Hammerfest, can process 18 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas per day when fully operational.

