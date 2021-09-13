Left Menu

Haryana to support Sri Lanka in agri, auto sectors

The governor said Haryana is a leading state of the country in the fields of agriculture, milk production and automobiles and it would extend full cooperation to Sri Lanka to promote these sectors in the island nation.

Updated: 13-09-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 21:58 IST
Haryana will extend all possible support to Sri Lanka in the agriculture, dairy production and automobile sectors, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya told a visiting minister from the island nation here on Monday.

Governor Dattatreya said it will further strengthen the relations between India and Sri Lanka. The climate, traditions, culture and geographical location of India and Sri Lanka are similar to each other, Dattatreya told Sathasivam Vyalanderan, the Sri Lankan Minister of Backward Rural Areas Development and Promotion of Domestic Animal Husbandry and Development of Minor Economic Agriculture and Crops Cultivation, a Haryana government statement said.

The minister discussed social, cultural and historical issues of Sri Lanka as well as its government's plans. The governor said Haryana is a leading state of the country in the fields of agriculture, milk production and automobiles and it would extend full cooperation to Sri Lanka to promote these sectors in the island nation. The farmers of Haryana have set a record by using new techniques by securing the second position in the production of food grains in the country, he told the minister. Vyalanderan has expressed hope that the Haryana government would cooperate in promoting capital investment and agricultural development in Sri Lanka.

He expected special help from Haryana in promoting the breed of Murrah buffaloes, organic farming and boosting milk production. He appreciated the organic fertilizers and hybrid seeds technologies of Haryana and said these techniques would be used to promote farming in Sri Lanka. The visiting dignitary also invited state universities, agricultural experts for this. On this occasion, the governor also honoured the Sri Lankan minister by presenting a shawl and the idol of Lord Krishna as a memento.

