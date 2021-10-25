Left Menu

One held for woman's murder in Delhi's Najafgarh

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a man allegedly in connection with an incident where a 62-year-old woman was shot dead in the Najafgarh area of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 08:30 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a man allegedly in connection with an incident where a 62-year-old woman was shot dead in the Najafgarh area of the national capital. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Rajiv Gulati.

"A PCR call was received by Gulati's wife on Sunday and she informed that the accused wants to surrender," the police said. A police team reached the residence of the accused and arrested him.

The deceased was identified as Kailash. The accused was known to the deceased and the reason behind the incident was a monetary dispute.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

