Algeria's OPEC governor appointed new GECF secretary general- APS

Algeria's OPEC governor Mohamed Hamel has been appointed secretary general of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), replacing Russia's Yury Sentyurin, Algerian national news agency APS said on Wednesday, quoting the energy ministry. Hamel, who became Algeria's OPEC governor in 2015, will step down from his current role at the end of the year, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. A replacement is yet to be announced.

The GECF is a grouping of 11 gas producing countries, including Russia, the world's biggest gas exporter set up to increase coordination and strengthen collaboration among its members. The coalition says it represents 70% of proven gas reserves, 44% of its marketed production and 51% of liquefied natural gas exports across the globe. Hamel previously served as vice president of strategy and planning at state-owned Algerian energy company Sonatrach.

He was senior adviser to then OPEC secretary general Abdalla Salem El-Badri from 2010 to 2014 and head of energy studies at the organisation from 2002-2009. He also chaired the high level committee of the Algiers Accord which paved the way for the historic Declaration of Cooperation in December 2016, creating an alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia, known as OPEC+.

