Left Menu

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Authorities and residents of the central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reported electrical power outages in major cities on Tuesday, but the cause was unclear. In a statement, Uzbekistan's energy ministry said it was working to resolve "a major power outage".

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 25-01-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 12:25 IST
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Authorities and residents of the central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reported electrical power outages in major cities on Tuesday, but the cause was unclear. The grids of the three ex-Soviet republics are interconnected, though Kazakhstan also has a connection to the Russian power grid it can use to cover unexpected shortages.

In Kazakhstan, outages were reported in the biggest city of Almaty and several major southern cities close to the Uzbek and Kyrgyz borders. In a statement, Uzbekistan's energy ministry said it was working to resolve "a major power outage".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022