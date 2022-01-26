Govt to review situation, decide about reopening tourist places: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said the chief minister will review the coronavirus situation next week and take decision about reopening tourist places and monuments in the state.He was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting of tourism department officials here.Covid infection figures in Aurangabad have not yet come down much.
He was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting of tourism department officials here.
''Covid infection figures in Aurangabad have not yet come down much. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will review the situation next week and decide about opening the monuments and tourist places,'' Aaditya Thackeray said.
Aurangabad district is home to the world-famous Ajanta and Ellora cave monuments.
The minister, who also holds the environment portfolio, also said that the state is aiming to meet 25 per cent of its electricity needs through renewable sources. ''We are planning to have a 250 mw solar energy project along the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi expressway,'' he said.
About restarting the Deccan Odyssey tourism train, the minister said tender process is underway for it and the fares will be kept affordable.
Thackeray also inaugurated the first phase of the Kham river revival project undertaken by the local governing body and industrial associations here. Such projects should be emulated elsewhere, he said.
