Small volumes of Russian gas flow again from Poland to Germany via Yamal

The data showed preliminary gas flows of just 16,318 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per hour, compared to 16.2 million kWh booked by Gazprom at a daily auction. Gazprom booked eight hours of transit capacity on the pipeline, starting from 2100 GMT on Tuesday, data at the booking platform showed. Such capacity can be booked via daily auctions. The pipeline usually makes up about a sixth of Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2022 11:39 IST
A trickle of gas flows resumed on Wednesday morning from Poland to Germany via the Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline, after it had been switched to a reverse mode in December, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Westbound gas flows were expected to resume after Russian gas giant Gazprom booked transit capacity on Tuesday, restoring the normal flows after December's reversal pushed Europe's gas prices to all-time highs. The data showed preliminary gas flows of just 16,318 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per hour, compared to 16.2 million kWh booked by Gazprom at a daily auction.

Gazprom booked eight hours of transit capacity on the pipeline, starting from 2100 GMT on Tuesday, data at the booking platform showed. The firm has not booked monthly transit capacity via the pipeline for February. Such capacity can be booked via daily auctions.

The pipeline usually makes up about a sixth of Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey. It has been operating in reverse since Dec. 21, when European benchmark gas prices jumped to a record 184.95 euros per megawatt hours (MWh). High prices have discouraged purchases of spot volumes from Russia, with buyers instead tapping stored gas in Europe, where storage levels have fallen below their five-year average.

