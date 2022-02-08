Left Menu

Bihar mining corporation starts environmental audit of sand mining sites

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 22:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Bihar State Mining Corporation Ltd on Tuesday said it has initiated a process of conducting an environmental audit of all sand mining sites to check illegal activities.

The BSMCL has engaged private entities which will use technology and drones for the exercise, it said.

''During the audit, mining plan of sand ghats, their latitude and longitude related details, conditions of consent for operation issued by the pollution control board, standards related to sand mining, its storage, transportation will also be examined by the concerned agency,'' the BSMCL statement said.

The private entities, which have been engaged for the purpose, are approved by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, it said, adding that the audit will be conducted in accordance with the Centre's ''Environmental Guide 2020''.

''The private firms will use the latest technology and drones to inspect sand ghats in the state. They will be directed to audit on a random basis. The objective of this initiative is to prevent illegal sand mining in the state, it added.

