Biden speaks with Saudi king to discuss Iran, Yemen, energy supplies

U.S. President Joe Biden and King Salman of Saudi Arabia spoke in a call on Wednesday and discussed developments in the Middle East, including in Iran and Yemen, the White House said in a statement. The two leaders also committed to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies.

Biden reiterated the U.S. commitment to support Saudi Arabia in defense from attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, the White House said.

