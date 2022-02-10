Biden speaks with Saudi king to discuss Iran, Yemen, energy supplies
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 02:17 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and King Salman of Saudi Arabia spoke in a call on Wednesday and discussed developments in the Middle East, including in Iran and Yemen, the White House said in a statement. The two leaders also committed to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies.
Biden reiterated the U.S. commitment to support Saudi Arabia in defense from attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, the White House said.
