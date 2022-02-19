Bungalow constructed as per Development Control regulations 1991: Narayan Rane after BMC notice

A day after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued notice of inspection to the residence of Union Minister Narayan Rane, the minister said that the house was constructed by a famous architect on September 17, 2009, as per 1991 Development Control Regulations. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Rane said, "The house was constructed by a famous architect on September 17, 2009 as per 1991 Development Control Regulations. Not even one inch of the building used for anything illegal."

He further said, "Eight members of my family reside in the house and no commercial activity takes place. But Shiv Sena complaints to the BMC as they are in power in the municipal corporation, the BMC initiates action." A team of BMC officers visited Narayan Rane's Adhish bungalow on Friday to inspect the house and its relevant documents. Earlier, the BMC had issued under section 68 of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. (ANI)

