Left Menu

Bungalow constructed as per Development Control regulations 1991: Narayan Rane after BMC notice

A day after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued notice of inspection to the residence of Union Minister Narayan Rane, the minister said that the house was constructed by a famous architect on September 17, 2009, as per 1991 Development Control Regulations.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-02-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 15:34 IST
Bungalow constructed as per Development Control regulations 1991: Narayan Rane after BMC notice
Union Minister Narayan Rane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued notice of inspection to the residence of Union Minister Narayan Rane, the minister said that the house was constructed by a famous architect on September 17, 2009, as per 1991 Development Control Regulations. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Rane said, "The house was constructed by a famous architect on September 17, 2009 as per 1991 Development Control Regulations. Not even one inch of the building used for anything illegal."

He further said, "Eight members of my family reside in the house and no commercial activity takes place. But Shiv Sena complaints to the BMC as they are in power in the municipal corporation, the BMC initiates action." A team of BMC officers visited Narayan Rane's Adhish bungalow on Friday to inspect the house and its relevant documents. Earlier, the BMC had issued under section 68 of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022