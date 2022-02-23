Left Menu

Rouble steadies as investors take stock of new Western sanctions on Russia

The Russian rouble steadied near 79 to the dollar on Wednesday, clinging on to recovered gains made the previous day as investors took stock of Western sanctions imposed on Russia for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-02-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 12:46 IST
Rouble steadies as investors take stock of new Western sanctions on Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: Snappy Goat
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble steadied near 79 to the dollar on Wednesday, clinging on to recovered gains made the previous day as investors took stock of Western sanctions imposed on Russia for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. At 0707 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 78.81 and had gained 0.3% to trade at 89.21 versus the euro.

Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour, but the initial measures stopped short of targeting major financial institutions, meaning their impact could be minimal. The United States broadened restrictions on trading of Russian government debt, prohibiting participation in the secondary market for bonds issued after March 1, a move that analysts said might have a moderate impact near-term but could be a step towards a harsher measure.

Russia was celebrating the Defender of the Fatherland public holiday on Wednesday, but some trading remained open. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $96.66 a barrel.

Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.5% to 1,233.1 points. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022