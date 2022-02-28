Russia says its troops take two towns in southeastern Ukraine -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 12:49 IST
Russian forces have taken over the towns of Berdyansk and Enerhodar in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhya region as well as the area around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Interfax quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying on Monday.
The plant's operations continued normally, it said.
