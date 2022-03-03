Russian owned oil tanker SCF Neva diverting from Canada to Caribbean -data, source
An oil tanker owned and managed by Russia's largest maritime and freight shipping company, Sovcomflot, which was sanctioned by the United States last week as part of measures against Russia, has diverted from its intended destination in Canada to the Caribbean, according to tracking data and a source.
The Liberia-flagged tanker SCF Neva changed course from Canada's Saint John port after the North American nation this week ratcheted up pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine by shutting ports to Russian-owned ships.
