U.S., Russia continue to engage on Iran nuclear deal -State Department official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 19:51 IST
The United States continues to engage with Russia on a return to the full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.
Washington would not sanction Russian participation in nuclear projects that are part of the deal when it is fully implemented, the official said on condition of anonymity.
