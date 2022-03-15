Left Menu

Russian court fines woman for anti-war protest on state TV

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 21:41 IST
A Russian court fined a woman 30,000 roubles ($280) on Tuesday after finding her guilty of flouting protest legislation when she interrupted a live news bulletin on state TV and denounced the war in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.

Marina Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, held up a sign behind a studio presenter reading the news on Channel One on Monday night and shouted slogans condemning Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. ($1 = 107.2500 roubles)

