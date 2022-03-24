EU countries need to discuss Russian energy embargo today, Latvia says

EU countries should consider imposing sanctions on energy imports from Russia to attempt to stop the war in Ukraine, Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Karins said on Thursday.

"Energy sanctions are a way to stop money flowing into Putin's war coffers", Karins said upon his arrival for a summit with EU leaders in Brussels.

"The most logical place to move forward is in oil and coal. We have to stop Putin. Because if we do not stop Putin, Putin will not stop."

