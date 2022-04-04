Left Menu

FACTBOX-French conservative Pecresse would streamline the public sector, cut debt

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-04-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 19:49 IST
FACTBOX-French conservative Pecresse would streamline the public sector, cut debt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Valerie Pecresse, candidate for the conservative Les Republicains party, was seen as a a strong challenger for the French presidency, but she has struggled to find enough votes between incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and the far right.

Here are her main policy proposals https://valeriepecresse.fr/projets: ECONOMY: * End the 35-hour work week * Raise the retirement age to 65 from 62 * Cut 150,000 public sector jobs * Reduce the deficit by 42 billion euros by 2027

IMMIGRATION/ASYLUM: * Immigration quotas per country and per type of job * No automatic right to French citizenship for those born in France of foreign parents * Ban women accompanying children on school trips from wearing a Muslim headscarf * Close down mosques whose preacher is hostile to France SECURITY: * Stiffen judicial sentences in tough neighbourhoods * Cut red tape in the judicial system * Create 20,000 more prison beds EDUCATION/FAMILY: * Step up sanctions for insulting or assaulting a teacher * Give more autonomy to headmasters * Give family allowances to all parents, independently of income * Increase the threshold for tax-free donations to children

FOREIGN POLICY: * Re-establish a "constructive dialogue" with the United States * "Strategic and firm dialogue" with China * Pro-EU and pro-NATO ENVIRONMENT/ENERGY: * Back plans for a European carbon tax at the EU's borders * Build at least six new nuclear reactors to help meet greenhouse emission targets

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022