FACTBOX-French conservative Pecresse would streamline the public sector, cut debt

Valerie Pecresse, candidate for the conservative Les Republicains party, was seen as a a strong challenger for the French presidency, but she has struggled to find enough votes between incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and the far right.

Here are her main policy proposals https://valeriepecresse.fr/projets: ECONOMY: * End the 35-hour work week * Raise the retirement age to 65 from 62 * Cut 150,000 public sector jobs * Reduce the deficit by 42 billion euros by 2027

IMMIGRATION/ASYLUM: * Immigration quotas per country and per type of job * No automatic right to French citizenship for those born in France of foreign parents * Ban women accompanying children on school trips from wearing a Muslim headscarf * Close down mosques whose preacher is hostile to France SECURITY: * Stiffen judicial sentences in tough neighbourhoods * Cut red tape in the judicial system * Create 20,000 more prison beds EDUCATION/FAMILY: * Step up sanctions for insulting or assaulting a teacher * Give more autonomy to headmasters * Give family allowances to all parents, independently of income * Increase the threshold for tax-free donations to children

FOREIGN POLICY: * Re-establish a "constructive dialogue" with the United States * "Strategic and firm dialogue" with China * Pro-EU and pro-NATO ENVIRONMENT/ENERGY: * Back plans for a European carbon tax at the EU's borders * Build at least six new nuclear reactors to help meet greenhouse emission targets

