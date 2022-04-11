Left Menu

Rosatom subsidiary says it will proceed with Finnish nuclear project

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 11-04-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 15:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Finland

Russia's state-owned nuclear power supplier Rosatom and its Finnish business Raos Project will proceed with the construction of a planned nuclear power plant in Finland, the subsidiary said on Monday, despite uncertainty over government permits since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Rosatom and RAOS Project continue fulfilling their obligations under signed agreements and contracts relating to the Hanhikivi 1 project," RAOS Project told Reuters in an emailed statement.

