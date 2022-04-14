Left Menu

White House: U.S. has additional sanctions it can impose on Russia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2022 02:09 IST
The United States has a wide variety of additional sanctions that it can impose on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

Psaki said secondary sanctions and the targeting of additional financial firms are among a range of potential sanctions actions remaining that could be aimed at Russia.

