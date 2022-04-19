Left Menu

Sitharaman holds meetings with counterparts from South Korea, South Africa

nsitharaman had a productive meeting with South Korea Deputy PM and Finance Minister Mr Hong Nam-ki moefkoreaeng on the sidelines of IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2022 at Washington D.C., today, the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the India-Korea economic relationship and they also had an in-depth exchange of views on G20 finance matters as also on G20 presidency of India in 2023.Sitharaman also met Godangwana Enoch, Finance Minister of South Africa, and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.FM Smt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:53 IST
Sitharaman holds meetings with counterparts from South Korea, South Africa
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday held bilateral meetings with her counterparts from South Korea and South Africa, and discussed issues of mutual interest.

''Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman had a productive meeting with South Korea Deputy PM and Finance Minister Mr Hong Nam-ki @moefkorea_eng on the sidelines of IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2022 at Washington D.C., today,'' the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the India-Korea economic relationship and they also had an in-depth exchange of views on G20 finance matters as also on G20 presidency of India in 2023.

Sitharaman also met Godangwana Enoch, Finance Minister of South Africa, and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

''FM Smt. @nsitharaman expressed commiseration and solidarity with Mr. Godangwana Enoch @TreasuryRSA at the devastation and loss of lives due to unprecedented floods in Durham and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province in South Africa,'' the ministry said.

Sitharaman extended invitation to South Africa to join the coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure and International Solar Alliance, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Study

Product label changes do not prevent accidental acetaminophen overdoses: Stu...

 United States
3
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India
4
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022