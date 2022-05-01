Left Menu

Odisha raises variable DA on minimum wage

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-05-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 14:47 IST
Odisha raises variable DA on minimum wage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government hiked the variable dearness allowance (VDA) to be paid along with minimum daily wages for all categories of workers.

The VDA for the workers engaged in 89 scheduled employments will be revised with effect from April 1, said a notification issued by the Labour Commissioner on Saturday evening.

The unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled workers will be paid VDA at Rs 11 per day in addition to the minimum wages fixed by the Labour and ESI Department, it said.

The DA for the half-year beginning April 1 is effected on the basis of the average Consumer Price Index for industrial workers as on December 31, 2021, it added.

After the hike, the minimum wages along with VDA for unskilled labourers is Rs 326 per day, for semi-skilled workers it is Rs 366, while skilled and highly-skilled workers will get Rs 416 and Rs 476, respectively.

The announcement was made ahead of the Labour Day.

''On #LabourDay, salute the commitment, dedication & hardwork of countless workers who play an instrumental role in ensuring development and progress of the nation. Reaffirm commitment to protect their dignity, health & welfare,'' Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

Governor Ganeshi Lal also conveyed his greetings on Labour day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
2
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022