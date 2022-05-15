Left Menu

Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey found hanging at home, Police begins probe

Bengali actress Pallavi Dey was found dead at her house in Kolkata's Garfa.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-05-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 21:49 IST
Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey found hanging at home, Police begins probe
Bengali TV actress Pallavi Dey found dead at her flat. (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bengali actress Pallavi Dey was found dead at her house in Kolkata's Garfa. Her body was recovered from her house on Sunday morning at 9.30 am.

According to police, Pallavi (25) was found hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of bed sheet inside an apartment on the 2nd floor of a multi-storied residential building. The body has been sent for the post-mortem to the city's MR Bangur Hospital.

"No suicide note was recovered from the place of occurrence", stated police. "Apparently, no external mark of injury was found on the body", added police.

The Police have started an investigation by filing a case of unnatural death. The Bengali TV actress was known for playing the lead role in 'Mon Mane Na' serial along with other shows including Resham Japi, Saraswati Prem and Ami Sirajer Begum.

The news has left her co-stars and fans in deep shock. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

